Savino (Sam) DePalma 1927 - 2019
Longtime Herkimer Resident
HERKIMER - Savino (Sam) DePalma, 91, a longtime Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at FoltsBrook, Herkimer, with his devoted family by his side.
He was born November 18, 1927, in Giovinazzo, Italy, the son of the late Giuseppie and Consiglai (Carlucci) DePalma. He was educated in Uberto Primo, Italy. Sam immigrated to America in 1948.
Mr. DePalma was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was enlisted on September 19, 1950 and was honorably discharged on July 16, 1952 with the rank of Private First Class.
His marriage to Maria (Mary) Palmiotto took place on April 11, 1953, at St. Anthony's Church by the late Reverend Gustav Purificato.
Sam was last employed as a Technical Engineer for the former MDS on German St., Herkimer. Prior to that, he worked at the former UNIVAC in Utica.
As patriarch of the family, Sam life was centered around good food, wine and his loved ones. He enjoyed the quality time he spent with his family and friends on the soccer field or the golf course.
Survivors include his loving wife, Maria (Mary); two daughters, Celia Grande and husband, Joseph, of Herkimer and Sarah Macrina and husband, Daryk, of Sherrill; two sons, Joseph DePalma and wife, Kathleen, of Hamburg, NY and Pasquale DePalma and wife, Amy, of Bridgeport; 12 grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Farber, Samuel (Erica) Grande, Joseph Grande, Robert Grande, Kara (Joe) Sarro, Mary Katherine DePalma, Peter DePalma, Mary Grace DePalma, Josephine DePalma, Tom Macrina, Maria Macrina and Nick Macrina; four great-grandchildren, Abigail and Madison Farber and Lana and Savino Grande; a sister, Sara Marolla, of Nesconset, NY; his in-laws, Tom and Pina Palmiotto and RosalieMula; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:15 a.m., from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500 and at 12:00 noon, at St. Francis de Sales Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Very Reverend Mark Cunningham. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Wednesday (today), October 30, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019