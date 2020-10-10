Sean P. Delaney 1988 - 2020
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE - Mr. Sean P. Delaney, 31, of Montgomery Village, MD, died unexpectedly.
Born on October 22, 1988, in Little Falls, NY, he was the son of John Delaney and Lisa Masi Delaney. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School. He went to Clarkson University for his undergraduate work and then Syracuse University, where he obtained his Doctorate in Chemistry. He had been a resident of Kentucky from 2014-2018. He moved to Maryland in 2018. Sean was of Catholic faith. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, AAPS, Montgomery County Road Runners Club. He enjoyed hiking and being outdoors with his family. On September 17, 2011 Sean was married to Frances More.
Sean is survived by his wife, Frances Delaney; parents, John and Lisa Delaney; children, Desmond and Rosalie Delaney; brothers, Joshua and Benjamin Delaney; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls, NY, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM. We ask anyone in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY 13365.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Sean P. Delaney may be made to the charity of one's choice
