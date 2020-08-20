1/1
Serena R. (Sally) Cross
Serena (Sally) R. Cross 1929 - 2020
OGDENSBURG - Serena (Sally) R. Cross, age 91, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Mohawk, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at RiverLedge Nursing Home after a long illness with Alzheimer's Disease. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Sally is survived by her children, Rosemary Demers and her husband, Kim, of Ogdensburg, NY, Carol Cross, of El Paso, TX, Barbara Krauz and her husband, Stephen, of Ogdensburg, NY and Elizabeth McElwain and her husband, David, of Pepperell, MA; six grandchildren, Jason Demers, Shannon Demers, Barbara McElwain, James McElwain, Erich Krauz and Serena Krauz; nine great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Joan Laubenstein, Paul LaBarbera and Vincent Scroi.
Sally was born on January 21, 1929, in the village of Frankfort, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Rose Catalina LaBarbera. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1947. Sally married Robert Malcolm Cross on June 28, 1952 at St. Mary's Church, Frankfort, NY. He predeceased her on March 18, 1996. Sally worked at the GE Plant and at Duofold, Mohawk, NY, as a sewing machine operator.
Sally enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles, sewing and was an excellent cook.
Donations may be made in Serena's memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or United Helpers, 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be left at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Caroline St
Ogdensburg, NY 13669
(315) 393-1414
