HERKIMER – Sharon A. "Sherry" Seymour, age 75, a true woman of faith and family, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 4, 2019, in the privacy and comfort of her home. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by the love and support of her devoted family at her bedside.

Sherry was born on December 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Dorothy M. (Richburg) Finnegan. She was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Ilion High School. She went on to further her education at SUNY Cobleskill, where she earned her Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education.

At one time, Sherry shared in a marriage with the late Kenneth Seymour, a relationship from which came the blessing of their three children. Kenneth passed away on November 1, 1996.

Sherry spent her life caring for the needs and well-being of others. Throughout her working career, she spent time at the Saint Catherine's Infant Home in Albany, Panda's Express Nursery School in Gray, Maine, as a House Manager with the Oneida County ARC and at Mohawk Valley Nursing Home, before retiring due to health reasons. She was a selfless and giving person who made it her life's work to look out for those less fortunate.

Her Roman Catholic faith was the central focus of Sherry's life and she was committed to sharing it with those she loved, in the promise that someday they'd all be reunited in Heaven. She was an active and involved parishioner of Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church in Herkimer, serving on the Church Bereavement Team, the Christian Service Committee, the Liturgy Committee, and acting as a Eucharistic Minister, Extraordinary Minister and Lector. She was also involved with the Crafty Ladies and the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

Second only to her dedication to God, was Sherry's dedication to her beloved family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her everything and nothing made her happier than being able to gather them together at cookouts, family gatherings and holidays.

Lovingly known as "Grandma Muffy" she was a creative and interactive grandmother; hosting sleepovers, having campfires and playing Skip-Bo with her beloved grandchildren. She shared a special bond with her sister, Mary, and together they enjoyed trips, outings and weekly ceramics night. She also had a knack for crafts, reading, long phone conversations and especially camping! One of her favorite places to travel to was Maine, a place she's loved since her childhood, and she shared this love of the ocean and beach with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Joann Miller, of Cold Brook and Cynthia Seymour, of Frankfort; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Penny Seymour, of Ilion; her "sis", Mary Jones and life companion, Bob Raux, Sr., of Ilion; her grandchildren, Natashia and Corey Fuller, of Fairfield, Maegan Miller and Jason Randazzo, of Remsen, Kassie Miller and fiancée, Andrew Schaffner, of Little Falls, Taylor Seymour, Grant Seymour, Meaghan Ruppert and Blake Seymour, all of Ilion; and her great-grandchildren, Chase and Payton Fuller, Colton Randazzo, Lucas Hurteau, Abel Schaffner and #6 on the way! She also leaves behind her dear friends, Beth and Ron, Joanne, Connie and Ann.

Besides her parents and former husband, Sherry was predeceased by her special friend, Lois W.

A special thank you is extended to Hospice and Palliative Care for making Sherry comfortable during her final journey.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Sherry's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday morning, April 9, 2018 at 8:15 AM at the funeral home and at 9:00 AM at Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church in Herkimer, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Quy Vo, Pastor. Spring interment will take place at Armory Hill Cemetery in Ilion.

For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to the ARC Herkimer or to Sts. Anthony & Joseph Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Sherry's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.

Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019