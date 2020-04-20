|
Sharon Ann Wickline 1957 - 2020
WEST VIRGINIA - Sharon Ann Wickline, age 62, formerly of Richfield Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Shaker Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Colonie.
She was born on April 21, 1957, in Herkimer, daughter of the late Kurt and Mary Hoffman Lenhard. Raised and educated in Richfield Springs, she graduated from Richfield Springs High School with the Class of 1975. On June 6, 1978, she enlisted in the US Army and proudly served as a Pharmacy and Medical Specialist. She was honorably discharged on June 5, 1981, then served with the Army Reserves until 1984.
During her Army tour, she met the love of her life, Raymond "Rudy" Wickline. They were married on March 1, 1980 in Junction City, KS. From 1985 until 1993, they lived in Germany, returning to Richfield Springs, where they made their home until moving to West Virginia, in 2009.
Sharon lived her life in the service of others. Working many years in health related fields, her specialty was with Alzheimer patients. She could light up a room with her outgoing personality and caring heart.
Sharon enjoyed people and she enjoyed life. She also enjoyed dancing, exercise classes, Zumba classes being her favorite and doing word search booklets. However, spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy; facetime with them was an enjoyable pastime while living in W. Virginia.
She will be remembered as a gracious lady with a kind soul who would do anything for those in need. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 40 years, Rudy; her daughter, Rebecca Stiles and her husband, Chris and grandchildren, Max and Emma Stiles, all of Wyantskill; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. Besides her parents, he was preceded in death by her brother, James, in 2003.
Calling hours and a funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. A Military Graveside Service at St. Joseph Cemetery will follow at that time. In the meantime, you may send an expression of sympathy on our website at www.jseatonmcgrath.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Funeral Arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
