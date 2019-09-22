|
Sharon B. Hierholzer 1930 - 2019
HERKIMER - After a well lived life of 89 years, Sharon B. Hierholzer, with her beloved family at her side, went home to live with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
Born on May 1, 1930 in Herkimer, to Arthur Jacob and Vera Griswold Bodenstein, Sharon enjoyed her youth in Upstate NY, swimming in Canadarago Lake at the family camp, ice skating, KE Sorority, school dances, parties and her many friendships. She excelled in her studies at Herkimer High School, particularly with her love of math.
Sharon attended college at Chamberlain School of Commerce in Boston where she studied interior design and architecture. While in college, she enjoyed working summers in Cape Cod and the Otsego in Cooperstown.
Sharon married William G Hierholzer, on October 1948, at the Methodist Church in Richfield Springs. They raised three children, Sharon Lee, of Jordanville, Susan Vera, of Orchard Park and Bradley William, of Newport, RI. Devoted to parenting, they raised their children to enjoy a love of the outdoors, camping, skiing, skating, reading and caring for animals. They impressed upon education, having respect for others, being charitable, living a respectful life and to value faith in God.
Enjoying several careers, one of the first at 888 Corporation in Sarasota, FL, where she and her husband moved in 1980. They later moved back to NY in the late nineties, where she worked at NY Central Mutual, while restoring an older home in Burlington Flats, turning it into a very successful bed and breakfast named the Lorenzo Burdick House. Of Sharon's many talents, she is best known for her love of interior and architectural home design. From her home on Steuben Rd. to the Lorenzo Burdick House, any home in between and after, her talent was remarkable and cannot be denied!
Throughout her life, Sharon was involved in many activities and affiliations. Raised in the Methodist Church in Herkimer, she later became a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Edmeston. Her faith was ever her guide throughout all of her days.
Sharon's many activities and charities included playing a part in the care of our troops during the Vietnam War by sending packages of comfort. She was a participant in the Parent Teachers Association, Girl Scouts and Past President of both the Herkimer Garden Club and the Herkimer County Humane Society. She had many active roles in the Historical Society, Mohawk Valley Ski Club, Eastern Star and most of all, her beloved DAR, of which she was a forty year member. She was also a docent at several museums and historical sites. Later in life, as a Bed and Breakfast owner, Sharon was a member of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.
An avid lover of history, worldwide cultures and people, Sharon traveled the United States and the world extensively. Outside of her love for architecture and house design, she is very well known for her love of travel and learning, resulting in many friendships around the world. And not least of all, she learned to speak German, her ancestral language, so she could visit her family's country of origin and spend time with the German people including distant relatives.
In Sharon's last year, she absolutely loved living in the exceptional comfort and care of the Mohawk Homestead in Mohawk, where she made dear friends, went on outings and relaxed in the peace of her room, reading, reading, reading, her beloved history books as she so loved to do.
Sharon is survived by her two daughters and her son, her sons-in-law, Jon Schmid and William Mead; her daughter-in-law, Susan Champagne; her grandchildren, Carla Schmid, Cameron Schmid, Courtney Hierholzer and Jessica Brooks Larson; and her great-grandson, Tegan Smith. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, William and Bradley Bodenstein; and her husband, William Hierholzer. She has many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Our mother lived by the following principals – nothing ventured nothing gained; where there is a will there is a way; when life gets tough, allow yourself a tear or two and then move on. And not least of all, to value friendship. Mom dearly valued her friends, many of them lifelong and her time spent with them. Because of these principals, her life was the fullest and most well lived, all of her days, of anyone we have known.
A Graveside Funeral Service for Mrs. Hierholzer will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer. The Reverend Joelle Faulks, Pastor of the Herkimer/Little Falls United Methodist Church, will officiate.
In honor of Sharon's life, memorial donations are requested for her beloved Merrimuf Willett Chapter DAR, Frankfort and the Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery service.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019