Sharon L. Flansburg 1943 - 2019
ILION - Sharon Lutie Flansburg, age 75, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, April 18, 2019, in her home after an extended illness. She had the love and comfort of her devoted family by her side.
Sharon was born, December 9, 1943, in Herkimer, daughter of the late Charles Edward and Esther Iva Barker Thomas. She was raised in Middleville and was a graduate of West Canada Valley Central School. She furthered her education at the Utica School of Commerce, where she received her certificate in accounting. On October 26, 1963, she married Joseph A. Candela, Jr. in West Palm Beach, FL. For many years, Sharon was employed as a bookkeeper with Len Brown Chevrolet Dealership and later, Steet-Ponte Chevrolet Dealership in Herkimer. She retired in 1998. On February 26, 1977, she was united in marriage to John S. Flansburg in the First United Methodist Church, Herkimer. They made their home in Middleville and later moved to Goshen, Indiana until, five years ago, when they moved to Ilion.
Mrs. Flansburg had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Christian Bible Church in Mohawk.
She was also a member of Kuyahoora Chapter #145 Order of the Eastern Star. Sharon was blessed with a beautiful singing voice; for 41 years she sang in various choirs, including the Valley Voices for Christ, the Herkimer United Methodist Church Choir, the Middleville United Methodist Church Choir and the Baptist Church in Goshen, IN. To all who knew her, she was a caring, loving and helpful lady. She found great joy being among friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 41 years. John; four daughters, Debbie Jacquays and her husband, James, of Ilion, Melissa Wall, of Utica, Kathy Penree and her husband, William, of Herkimer, Cindy Wiederholt and her husband, Ron, of Bellbrook, OH; three sons, Michael Candela, of Elkhardt, IN, Scott Flansburg, of Paradise Alley, AZ, Randy Flansburg and his wife, Christine, of Pawleys Island, SC; one brother, Dale Charles Thomas, of Cleveland, GA; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Candela.
Calling hours for Mrs. Flansburg will be on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Christian Bible Church, 167 Ward Road in Mohawk. A funeral service will follow immediately after in the church at 4:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with donations to Christian Bible Church, PO Box 273, Mohawk, New York 13407; envelopes will be available at the church.
The family would like to extend a grateful thank you to John and Carol Brewer, Cathy and Roy Upson and to the members of their church for the care that Sharon received.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019