Sharon Lou Bennett 1944 - 2019
HERKIMER - Sharon Lou Bennett, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 6, 2019 in Faxton-St. Luke's Medical Center.
She was born on November 4, 1944, in Ilion, the daughter of the late John and Hazel M. Wedemeyer. A lifelong area resident, she was raised in Ilion where she attended Ilion High School. On August 4, 1962, she was united in marriage to Spencer D. Bennett in the Ilion United Methodist Church. It was love at first sight and their love endured and deepened for over 56 years. Sharon worked as a nurse's aide at Ilion Hospital. A loving, caring and giving person, Sharon also volunteered her time caring for the sick and elderly for many years. She took great joy in caring for her home and family. She loved to read and was a talented writer, authoring a number of beautiful poems throughout her life. She made an impact on many people's lives and was a faithful and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved and cherished her children as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving beside her devoted husband of 56 years, Spencer, are one son, Todd Bennett and his wife, Janet, of Schuyler; two daughters, Kimberly Bennett, of Dallas, TX and Courtney Walton and her husband, Richard, of Houston, TX; a brother, Donald Wedemeyer, of Mohawk; a sister, Sandra Murray, of Wichita, KS; as well as 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Family members will be observing a seven day period of mourning at their residence and friends are invited to visit and share in the remembrance and celebration of Sharon's life.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Hospice & Palliative Care.
Arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019