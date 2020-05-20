Sharon Pedersen 1952 - 2020
ILION - Sharon Pedersen, 67, of Ilion, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sharon was born in Ilion on December 5, 1952; she was the daughter of the late James and Doris (Brown) Dye. She attended Ilion schools and on August 3, 1974, she married Jon Pedersen in Ilion. Over the years, Sharon worked at several places, including K-Mart and the village of Ilion and Frankfort. She always enjoyed camping and NASCAR as well as crafts of different kinds, but the thing she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an "Honorary" member of the Ilion Volunteer Fire Dept.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Jon; three sons, Al and his wife, Sherry, of New Hartford, Tom and his wife, Jen, of Ilion and Robert and his wife, Chivon, of Ilion; two brothers, Keith and his wife, Barb, of Ilion and Ken, of Cortland; her mother-in-law, Eleanor "Big Gram" Pedersen; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as her lifelong friend, Adele Gardner, of TN. She was predeceased by her brothers, Steve and Mitch; and sister-in-law, Colleen.
Services for Sharon will be private and she will be laid to rest in the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion.
Friends and family are asked to please consider memorial donations to Ilion Ambulance Fund, 1 Central Ave., Ilion, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Faxton Cancer Center, 1676 Sunset Ave., Utica, NY 13502.
Sharon's family wishes to thank the Hospice, St. Luke's ER staff, Upstate University staff and the members of Ilion and Deerfield Fire Depts. for all their support and help during her illness.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from May 20 to May 22, 2020.