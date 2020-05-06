Shirley M. Brunette 1946 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
HERKIMER - Shirley M. Brunette, age 73, beloved wife of Raymond Brunette, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on December 12, 1946, in Saranac Lake, NY, daughter of the late Lloyd and Joyce (Sawyer) Crary. She had many fond memories growing up in Tupper Lake, NY. Shirley earned her degree in special education at Buffalo State.
Shirley taught special education at Herkimer County BOCES for 32 years until her retirement. She was extremely dedicated to all her students providing them with endless love. She was a member of NYSUT.
Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was her family. Shirley's happy place was spending time with her family in NC. Her grandchildren were her ultimate pride and joy. She had a quiet strength and provided strong support for her family and friends consistently offering love, support, reassurance and guidance. She handled any life obstacle with grace and positivity. Even though she had only one daughter, she was a second mother to many. Her beautiful smile and sense of humor would light up a room.
She was united in marriage to Raymond on August 8, 1970, in Tupper Lake, NY. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this coming August. Beside her husband, Ray, she is survived by her daughter, Pamela and son-in-law, Bobby Underwood; her two beloved grandchildren, Hannah and Luke; her sister, Debby LaRocque and husband, Joe; sister-in-law, Jean Brunette; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many good friends. She shared a very special bond with her dear friend, Janet Deis. She also leaves behind her fur grandbabies, Zoey and Jack. She was predeceased by her parents; and her two brothers-in-law, Norman and Edmond Brunette.
"Mom, we love and miss you more than words can express. Thank you for being the best wife, mom, granny, sister, aunt and friend. Cheers to a beautiful life well lived. Until we meet again….love you forever and always our guardian angel!"
Due to the current health situation, private family viewing and burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Tupper Lake, will be held at the convenience of her loved ones. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be announced when her family and friends can celebrate her life.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contribution to MOVAC, 15 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
HERKIMER - Shirley M. Brunette, age 73, beloved wife of Raymond Brunette, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on December 12, 1946, in Saranac Lake, NY, daughter of the late Lloyd and Joyce (Sawyer) Crary. She had many fond memories growing up in Tupper Lake, NY. Shirley earned her degree in special education at Buffalo State.
Shirley taught special education at Herkimer County BOCES for 32 years until her retirement. She was extremely dedicated to all her students providing them with endless love. She was a member of NYSUT.
Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was her family. Shirley's happy place was spending time with her family in NC. Her grandchildren were her ultimate pride and joy. She had a quiet strength and provided strong support for her family and friends consistently offering love, support, reassurance and guidance. She handled any life obstacle with grace and positivity. Even though she had only one daughter, she was a second mother to many. Her beautiful smile and sense of humor would light up a room.
She was united in marriage to Raymond on August 8, 1970, in Tupper Lake, NY. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this coming August. Beside her husband, Ray, she is survived by her daughter, Pamela and son-in-law, Bobby Underwood; her two beloved grandchildren, Hannah and Luke; her sister, Debby LaRocque and husband, Joe; sister-in-law, Jean Brunette; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many good friends. She shared a very special bond with her dear friend, Janet Deis. She also leaves behind her fur grandbabies, Zoey and Jack. She was predeceased by her parents; and her two brothers-in-law, Norman and Edmond Brunette.
"Mom, we love and miss you more than words can express. Thank you for being the best wife, mom, granny, sister, aunt and friend. Cheers to a beautiful life well lived. Until we meet again….love you forever and always our guardian angel!"
Due to the current health situation, private family viewing and burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Tupper Lake, will be held at the convenience of her loved ones. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be announced when her family and friends can celebrate her life.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contribution to MOVAC, 15 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from May 6 to May 7, 2020.