|
|
Siegfried "Zig" Salewski 1955 - 2019
ILION - Mr. Siegfried "Zig" Salewski, age 64, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort) passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, with his loving wife and family by his side.
Born in Reutlingen, Germany, on March 15, 1955, Zig was the son of the late Harry Otto Salewski and Edeltraut (Schroeder) Salewski. He went to elementary school in New Rochelle, NY, prior to living in Herkimer. He was a graduate of Herkimer High School and attended MVCC. On May 3, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Charlene LaDue. This year they celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.
Zig began his working life as a sales rep manager where he showed his creativity building local marketing displays. He later went on to own several of his own businesses including Audio Fantasy, Action Audio and Affordable Flooring. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, always there for his family and involved in all aspects of their lives. He made friends everywhere he went and was known to be the life of the party. He had many interests and hobbies including photography, gardening, bird watching and cooking. He collected trading cards, records and vintage toys. He was a wonderful artist and car enthusiast. He was a tv/movie buff who enjoyed watching movies with his family. Some of his favorites were Batman, Seinfeld, Godzilla, Twilight Zone and Star Trek. "Beam me up Scotty". Zig was involved in many motorcycle, snowmobile and Jeep groups. He also loved introducing his taste in music to others. Some of his favorites included Pink Floyd, Queen and The Beatles.
Zig is survived by his loving wife, Charlene; two daughters, Laura Nowosielski (Chris), of Albany and Kelly Salewski, of Ilion; his mother, Edeltraut, of Herkimer; his grandchildren, Sianna and Jackson Kenyon (Jack), Lily and Olivia Nowosielski and Timothy Day; his two brothers, Ronald and Marianna Salewski, of Liverpool, with their children, Natalie and Matthew and Frank and Sally Salewski, of Charleston, SC, with their children, Jennifer and Schuyler; his aunt, Maria Schroeder; and several other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Otto Salewski; and uncle, Manfred Schroeder, of Herkimer.
His funeral arrangements have been established with the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort) and will consist of the following times: Calling hours at the funeral home are on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. A Memorial service offered by Eileen Kipper will begin Saturday afternoon, at 5 p.m., at the funeral home chapel.
Those wishing to contribute in loving memory of Zig are asked to consider donations to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Zig's services were arranged with his friends and neighbors, Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea & Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.eneafamily.com on the internet.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019