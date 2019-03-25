|
|
Silvio Ronald "Ron" Mornelli 1937 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Silvio Ronald "Ron" Mornelli, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Born December 10, 1937, to the late Angelo and Isola Forestiere Mornelli, Silvio was raised and educated in Little Falls. He served in the US Army from 1957 to 1960 and was discharged Special 4th Class. Silvio worked in the construction trade for approximately 40 years; first with C. Scialdo & Sons Construction Co. and then with Buck Construction and Knamm Brothers. He belonged to Laborers Union Local 35.
Silvio was an avid musician who loved to sing and entertain people. Playing with the Loren Cross band for two years and then as half of the "Bob & Ron Duo", he entertained people throughout the valley for over 20 years. He enjoyed participating in shows put on by the Dolgeville Lions Club and the Salisbury Grange. Ron belonged to St. Joseph's Knights of Columbus and to the Herkimer Lions Club.
In 2000, Silvio formed a relationship with Barbara Schwartz and shared a life partnership of 19 years.
Survivors include three sons, Ronald (Michelle) Mornelli, Christopher (Wendy) Mornelli and Steven Mornelli; grandchildren, Christopher Mornelli and Kayla (Jerry) Thorne; great-grandsons, Easton and Noah; brother, Harry (Bonnie Loschiavo) Mornelli;sister-in-law, Lucy Yturralde, of TX; nephews, Mark (Kathleen) Mornelli, Rudy (Deborah) Scialdo, II; nieces, Renee (Sam) Shevat, Angela Laporte, Darlene (Neil) Greene, Cynthia (Paul) Nagle and Michele (Dale) Hibbard; great-nephews, Samuel Shevat, III, RJ Shevat, William Scialdo, Gregory LaPorte, Luke LaPorte, David Nagle and Jason Bortniak; great-nieces, Sarah Nagle, Leanne Nagle, Katie Bortniak and BethAnn (Dan) Harris and Olivia; his extended family, Nick and Peggy Schwartz, Amanda, Nicholas and Jake Schwartz, Debra and Michael Frank, Devyn, Ryan, Hunter, Cooper and Callahan Frank.
Silvio was predeceased by his son, Gregory Paul; sisters, Elda Varano, Rena Scialdo and Olga Fusco; brother, Gino Mornelli; sister-in-law, Connie Mornelli; brother-in-laws, Gregory Varano, Gregory Fusco and Rudolph Scialdo; nephews, Benjamin and Salvatore Fusco; and niece, Kathleen Bortniak; and a nephew, Paul LaPorte.
A very special thanks to the staff at Valley Health Services, where Ron resided since June 2017.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 31 North Helmer Ave., Dolgeville, NY 13329 or to for Parkinson's Disease, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, New York 10163-4777.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 31 N. Helmer Avenue, Dolgeville, New York. Burial will be held at a later date in the spring at St. Joseph's Cemetery also in Dolgeville, New York. The Knights of Columbus will hold a services on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of long-time friend, Brian A. Roberts, of Roberts Funeral Home, 3 East Faville Avenue, Dolgeville, New York 13329, (315) 429-3144.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Mornelli Family, please sign the guestbook.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019