Spencer D. Bennett 1939 - 2020
HERKIMER - Spencer D. Bennett, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a long struggle with heart disease.
Son of the late Charles and Wauletta Bennett, he was born on October 13, 1939 in Herkimer. Spencer graduated, Valedictorian, from Owen D. Young High School Class of 1957. After graduation, he was accepted into the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO. While there, he had the opportunity to break the sound barrier, a memory which he spoke of often. He later went on to earn his Associate's Degree in Business Management from HCCC.
On August 4, 1962, he married the love of his life, the former Sharon Lou Wedemeyer. They shared a loving and devoted union of 56 years until her passing on April 6, 2019. Spencer was a Process Engineer for 23 years at Remington Arms and later went to work with his son.
Spencer was loved by all who knew him. He was a kind, gentle and humble man who had a heart for helping people. His greatest passion was communicating with and providing scriptural materials to prisoners throughout the country. Spencer lived an interesting life; he once had his own country music band, "Spencer Bennett and the Tennesseans", where he played the steel guitar. He was an avid reader and loved to research history and the Scriptures. He enjoyed sharing stories with his grandchildren and was in the process of writing his memoires.
Surviving are his three children, Kimberly Bennett, Todd Bennett and Courtney Walton; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Nora Bennett, Sharlene Parr and Charles Bennett.
A Funeral Service will be scheduled at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020