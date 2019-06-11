|
Stanley J. Lennon 1934 - 2019
ILION - Stanley J. Lennon, 85, of Ilion, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at The Grand in Ilion.
Stan was born on May 15, 1934, in Benson Mines, NY. He was the son of the late James Homer and Silverine M. (Beaudin) Lennon. He was a graduate of Clifton Fine Schools and owned and operated, with his wife, Shirley, Lennon Nationwide Insurance, in Ilion, until their retirement in 1996.
Stan was past president of the Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce and NICA, he was also a member of the Star Lake Fire Department and the Ilion Knights of Columbus and Annunciation Church. Over the years, Stan could be found watching kids' sports, a pastime he loved.
Stan is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his children, Randy and his wife, Jane, of Fayetteville, GA, David and his girlfriend, Janet, of Ilion, Steven and his wife, Cyndi, of Myrtle Beach, Joann and her husband, Michael Perras, of Sandwich, MA and Scott and his wife, Joanne, of Ilion; special family members, Carol, Susan, Angie and Allison; brother, Robert and his wife, Elfrieda, of Herkimer; grandchildren, Christine and her boyfriend, Michael, Natale and her boyfriend, Lance, Elizabeth and her husband, Nick, Daniel, Shane and Madyson Lennon, Sarah and Rachel Perras; great-grandchildren, Michael and Henry.
A Memorial Service for Stan will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion; Deacon James Bower will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home, on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Times Telegram from June 11 to June 12, 2019