Stanley V. Jasewicz, Sr. 1939 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Stanley V. Jasewicz, Sr., 81, of Dolgeville, NY and formerly of Little Falls, NY, enjoyed his last Thanksgiving, being surrounded by his family, before his unexpected passing on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was born on April 12, 1939 in Little Falls, NY and was the son of the late Victor and Elsie (Piszkin) Jasewicz. Stan was one of eleven siblings. He was educated at Little Falls Schools.
Stanley enlisted in the United States Army on September 28, 1961. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War Era as a heavy weapons infantryman and was awarded Expert (Rifel M-14) decoration. He was honorably discharged on October 8, 1963.
On June 19, 1965, Stanley was united in marriage to Linda Ann Turnbull. Stan and Linda were like two peas in a pod. Linda passed away on April 22, 2008 after sharing a union of over 40 years together.
Stan was formerly employed with the City of Little Falls as a laborer until his retirement. Prior to his employment with the city, he worked for Allegro Shoe and several other local employments.
He was of the Catholic faith as well as a member of the Polish Community Club and the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Stan had many friends and associates throughout his life in Little Falls. He was a very social person and enjoyed visiting with people on his daily routine.
He is survived by his children, Joyce Charland and her husband, Mark, of Rexford, NY, Bernadette Jasewicz and her companion, Craig Countryman, of Sloansville, NY, Stanley V. Jasewicz, Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of Salisbury Center, NY, Diane Van Olst and her husband, Daniel, of Salisbury Center, NY and Trisha Charland and her companion, Jerry LaBelle, of Rotterdam, NY; his grandchildren, Brandon, Kendrah, Marcus, Nicole, Gabby, Logan, Kyden, David, Josh, Zac, Jaxsen, Jakip, Devin, Tereza, Sabbith, Kerisa, Alex, Aydin and Aryk; two great-grandchildren, Theo and Dawson; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special cat, Muffy.
Stan was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Jasewicz, William Jasewicz, Victor Jasewicz, Albert Jasewicz, Helen Korona, Frances Hooks, Donald Jasewicz, Joseph Jasewicz, Ann Willman and Teresa Snell.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. A private family burial service will be held at Viewland Cemetery, Schenectady, NY, where Stanley will be laid to rest along with his wife, Linda.
Arrangements are with Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY 13329.
The family would like to thank the members of the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, Mohawk Valley Ambulance Corps (M.O.V.A.C.), New York State Troopers and the Staff of the Little Falls Hospital Emergency Department for their steadfast and dedicated care that was shown to Stanley and his family in their time of need. The family would also like to thank the staff of the Syracuse VA Medical Hospital for the compassion and care that has been given to Stanley for the last several years.
