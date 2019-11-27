|
Stella Wojcicki 1935 - 2019
Loving Wife and Mother
LITTLE FALLS - Stella Wojcicki, 84, of Route 5s, Town of Danube, Little Falls, NY, passed away, peacefully and unexpectedly, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born on August 26, 1935, in Poland, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Pawelek) Rugla and was educated in her native country.
Her marriage to Teddy Wojcicki took place on June 10, 1961 at the Holy Spirit Polish National Catholic Church in Little Falls, NY.
For many years, she worked along side her husband, Teddy, on the family farm on Fordsbush Road in Fort Plain until their retirement in 1990. After they retired from the farm, they enjoyed traveling, especially to her homeland of Poland.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Teddy; her son, Mark Wojcicki, of the Town of Danube; and a daughter, Tammy V. Heiser and husband, Steve, of Fort Plain.
In keeping with Stella's wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany Street, Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019