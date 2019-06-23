Susan C. Waterbury 1955 - 2019

ILION/HERKIMER - Ms. Susan C. Waterbury, age 64, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, June 21, 2019, after a brief illness. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by the love of her family in the privacy and comfort of her son's home.

Born on February 5, 1955, Susan was the daughter of the late Carl Sr. and Helen (Bokowski) Waterbury. She was raised and educated in Herkimer and, after her graduation, attended classes at Herkimer County Community College where she earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting.

For many years, Susan practiced as an accountant with the Ilion Hospital and various other places throughout the Mohawk Valley. Her first and foremost priority, however, were her duties as a mother and grandmother.

Sue was blessed with motherhood at a young age and took that role seriously, from the moment she laid eyes on her first born until the moment she left her earthly body. She was encouraging and supportive of her family at all times, never missing an event for her children as they grew up. This tradition continued when she was blessed with grandchildren, and she was a constant presence in their lives as well.

Even through life's challenges and trying times, Sue held the ones she loved close and would do anything for them if they needed it. She was of the Christian faith and relied upon her trust in God throughout her days. She will forever be remembered for her awesome cheesecake and her love of the casino.

Susan is survived by her sons, Cross Nicastro and Marie Johnson, of Herkimer, and Carl Nicastro, of Frankfort; her daughter, Christin Christensen and husband, Christopher, of Newport; her grandchildren, Christopher Christensen, Catherine Christensen and Cross Wyatt Nicastro; her sister, Sharon Hovanec and husband, Joe, of South Carolina; her aunts, Joan Bennett and Joyce Reardon; her uncle, George Bokowski and wife, Mary Jane; her favorite dog, Chico; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you is extended to Hospice & Palliative Care for the kindness and compassion shown to Susan throughout her final days.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY, (315) 866-1011. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will commence at 5:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.

Susan's children have entrusted her final wishes to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.

Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com. Published in Times Telegram from June 23 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary