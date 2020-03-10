|
Suzanne "Susie" (Gerstner) Faubert 1939 - 2020
A Benevolent Woman
UTICA – Visitation for our mother Suzanne, who peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 will be held on Friday from 4-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Suzanne's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 10:30 at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St., Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Please consider donations to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church online at https://mmwsk.org, Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org, or Mass Cards in her name. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
"Our pain, for now. Our memories, always. The love, forever."
Graciously submitted by her loving family...
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020