Suzanne M. (Tripp) Pratt 1970 - 2020
JOHNSTOWN - Born March 2, 1970, in Herkimer, Suzanne M. (Tripp) Pratt, age 50, passed away in peace filled surroundings on Thursday March 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Healthcare, Maria Hall, in Amsterdam, with the love and support of her devoted family at her side.
Sue graduated from Herkimer High School in 1988. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Math and Computer Sciences in 1991 from SUNY Albany. She worked for the same company following graduation, Frontier Communications, for 29 years until her passing. She married her husband Steven, in 1994 and celebrated their 25th anniversary last year. She has two beautiful children, Alex and Sarah, who she devoted her life to. She was taken too early after a prolonged fight with cancer. She fought tenaciously every day and vowed not to let the disease define her or her actions. Her mantra was "Business as Usual," and she stuck to it. She always carried a positive attitude about everything and never let others see her in any other way. She was a beacon of strength to her family and they are so proud of her. She affected all who met her with her quiet reserve and strength. She didn't talk much, but when she did, people listened. Once she set her mind to a task, or an outcome, Lord help the person who stood in her way!
Sue is survived by her husband, Steven, of Johnstown; two children, Alex, age 20 and Sarah, 16; her parents, John and Mary Tripp, of Herkimer; and her four siblings, sister, Michelle and her husband, Michael, of Schenectady, sister, Stephanie and her husband, Dustin, of Orchard, NE, brother, John David and his wife, Sarah, of Wynantskill and brother, Sean, of Ilion. Also, she leaves her favorite Aunt Susan, of Philadelphia, PA;
along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service: Unfortunately, after speaking with my mother-in-law, Mary Tripp and with our funeral director, Kevin Enea and our family, I have decided to cancel the calling hours and the service that were to be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. With the Covid-19 issues around the country and the large group limitations from the state, we felt it wise to reschedule the event for a later time this year. We will be holding a celebration of life gathering when all these restrictions have subsided. We thank you for your understanding and condolences. Steven Pratt and family. Those wishing to remember Sue in a special way are asked to consider a donation in her memory to St. Francis de Sales Church, 219 North Bellinger Street, Herkimer, New York and we gratefully thank you.
Sue was the recipient of wonderful care from St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam and we would like to acknowledge the doctors, nurses and staff for the highest level of comfort provided to the family.
