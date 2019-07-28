|
Suzanne (Sue) Prestopnik 1917 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Suzanne (Sue) Prestopnik, 102, of 550 E. John St., Little Falls, NY, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Little Falls, where she had been a resident since June 21.
She was born on February 14, 1917, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Paul and Kristina (Nemcek) Swancara. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School Class of 1935.
On July 23, 1939, she was united in marriage to her husband of 59 years, Jacob J. Prestopnik, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Little Falls. Mr. Prestopnik predeceased her on April 8, 1999.
Mrs. Prestopnik was a former Girl Scout Leader, past president of the Little Falls WCA, past president of the Mohawk Valley Country Club and past president of the Little Falls YMCA Mothers Club.
She was employed for many years by the former Allegro Shoe Co., Little Falls, and later, until her retirement, for the former Merle Dress Co., Little Falls.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Dee Prestopnik, Port St. Lucie, FL, and J. John and Susan Prestopnik, Little Falls; her brother, John Swancara and his wife, Sheila, N. Carolina; her grandchildren, Laura Morse (Joseph), Ithaca, NY, Mark Prestopnik, Pittsburgh, PA, Paul Prestopnik (Julie), Colorado, and Jill Kersh (Brian), New Mexico; and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Ian Kersh, Elyse Prestopnik, and Mia and Leo Morse. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Swancara, and her sisters, Anna Mocko, Christina Talaba, Elizabeth Satersdal and Catarrhine Osley.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 E. Gansevoort St., Little Falls, NY, with the Rev. Joseph Famulare, Pastor, officiating. Interment will take place at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Little Falls.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the church on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. and to attend the services to follow.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Mrs. Prestopnik be considered to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 E. Gansevoort St., Little Falls, NY 13365 or to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Alpine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness, care and compassion shown to Mrs. Prestopnik and her family.
Published in Times Telegram from July 28 to July 29, 2019