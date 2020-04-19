|
|
Teresa Korce 1926 - 2020
MOHAWK - Teresa Korce, 93, died peacefully at home, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 7:25 p.m.
She was born the third of seven daughters at midnight, on July 19, 1926, in Fairfield, NY, to Patrick and Isabel (Doyle) Murphy. She graduated from West Canada High School in 1943 and went on to study physical education at SUNY Cortland. In October 1947, she married Andrew and became a homemaker. Teresa loved sports and games. She especially enjoyed her several decades as a member of the Earnest Golf League at Pine Hills Golf Course. She was an excellent cook and was devoted to the Catholic Church. All the little kids in her life loved her story telling.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Christie Maria Sagatis; her son, Dennis; and her husband, Andrew.
She is survived by her other five children, Tom and Barb (Gaherty), Dennis' wife, Joy (Waterbury), Mary Joan and Katy and John Sagatis, all of Mohawk; as well as Alan and Coleen (Booth), of NM and Peter and Lisa (Reardon), of TX. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Teresa will take place at her home at 257 Sandy Lane Road, Mohawk, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, anytime all day. A Wake Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, at her home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Mass intentions in Teresa's memory. Envelopes will be available at the family home.
The family wishes to thank Hospice who gave her extra special care.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020