Terrence J. Murphy 1946 - 2020
Loving and Caring Family Man
MOHAWK - Terrence J. Murphy, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at FoltsBrook in Herkimer with his loving family by his side.
He was born January 3, 1946, in Olean, NY, the son of the late Edward J. and Dale (Kinney) Murphy. Terry was a graduate of Chadwicks High School, Class of 1964 and furthered his education at Herkimer County Community College with a degree in COTA. He was a graduate of Syracuse University at Utica College in 1968, with a B.S. in business administration.
On October 28, 1972, he was united in marriage to Mary A. Penner, at St. Joseph's Church in Herkimer, by the late Reverend Novak.
Terry was last employed at Herkimer High School as a custodian. At one time, he worked for the former Library Bureau as National Credit Manager.
A man devoted to his family, Terry was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. His foremost priority was the well being of his loved ones. Terry was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed keeping up with the current weather conditions. He loved to tell stories of his early years with his 1961 Harley Davidson Dualglide and his 1969 Ford Mustang GT Fastback. In his leisure, he was a fan of Haband catalog shopping. Terry had a deep love for all animals, especially his canine companions, McKeever, Seamus and Dartanian.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Mary; a son, Matthew E. Murphy and his wife, Kristen (Hailston), of Ilion; a sister, Sharon Oberriter and her husband, Don, of Fly Creek, NY; four grandchildren, Nate, Angela, Hailee and Sean, who he adored; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including his nephews and Godsons, Andrew Oberriter and Scott Smith, along with a special niece, Megan Dinneen. He is also survived by his coffee buddies, Tom Stubley and Bill Parody.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Bob and Jackie Sorenson and David Smith (his long-time friend and buddy) for the care and compassion shown to Terry and his family during his illness. The family can never thank the staff and administration at Foltsbrook enough for all they did for Terry, with a special thank to Mark Scalise. During the COVID 19 pandemic they all became true friends and family.
He was predeceased by a son, Shaun Murphy; his parents, Edward and Dale; and his in-laws, Jane and Edward Penner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of the Annunciation, West St., Ilion, with Reverend Paul Catena, Pastor, officiating. In keeping with COVID - 19 regulations, face mask and social distancing is required. Friends and relatives may call at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500, on Tuesday July 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Due to COVID – 19 regulations, only ten at a time will be allowed to pay their respects to the family. We ask that all attending please wear a face mask and be patient as we safely accommodate our guests.
All memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences can be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com
.