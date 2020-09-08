Terry Lee McClellan 1946 - 2020
ST. JOHNSVILLE - Mr. Terry Lee McClellan, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from cancer, at his home, in St. Johnsville, NY, with his wife, Sylvia, at his side.
Born on December 9, 1946, Terry was the son of the late Dale and Violet (Spriggle) McClellan, from Uniontown, OH.
On July 2, 1986, Terry married Sylvia J. Underwood in Uniontown, OH. They were married for 34 wonderful years.
Terry served in the Ohio National Guard and he worked as an accomplished machinist, at Brownlee Engineering, Canton, OH.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; six children, Dale, Aaron, Brian, Ryan, Kevin and Melissa; twelve grandchildren; and his sister, Linda May, of Suffield, OH.
Terry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and was an amazing inventor and handyman. He was an incredible husband and father, one of the kindest humans that ever lived. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 9 Center Street, St. Johnsville, NY, with Rev. R.W. Williams, officiating. Burial will follow at Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills, NY. Family and friends are invited to attend a one hour calling hour, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home, from 10 until 11 AM, on Saturday morning and to attend the services that follow.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the https://newyorkoncology.com/treatments-programs/supportive-care/nyoh-community-cancer-foundation
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (518) 568-2300.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
.