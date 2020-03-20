|
Theodore A. Karpiak 1941 - 2020
Owner of the Former Wonder Bar in Herkimer
HERKIMER - Theodore A. Karpiak, 78, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Abraham House, Utica, NY.
He was born on April 2, 1941 in Little Falls, the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Widanka) Karpiak and was a graduate of West Canada Valley Schools, Class of 1959.
He was married to Mary Lou Brandow on December 15, 1979 in the Town of Fairfield. The couple shared a blessed union of 24 years until the passing of Mary Lou on December 12, 2003.
For several years, Ted, along with his wife, Mary Lou, owned and operated the former Wonder Bar, Herkimer.
As patriarch of his family, Ted always put the needs and concerns of his loved ones first. He was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, brother and friend. In his leisure, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially golf with his good friends at Maple Crest Golf Club.
Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Weston, of Ilion, Elizabeth Graml, of Ilion and Nancy and Kyle McNiel, of Sylvan Beach; a brother, Gary Karpiak and his wife, Robin, of Middleville; his grandchildren, Shannon and Clancy Connors, of Charlottesville, VA, Travis and Maria McNiel, of Utica, Dereck and Kayla McNiel, of Whitesboro, Evan and Janelli Roberts, of Miami, FL, Haley Roberts, of Albuquerque, NM, Crystal and Lakota Benedict, of Albany and Faith, Victoria and Thomas, of Richfield Springs. Ted also had four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to recognize and thank all his friends, especially Frank Dubeck and Bruce Wilbur, but especially his neighbors, Mindy and LT Schoonmaker, who were great friends that helped Ted out and watched over him in his later years. Our family is grateful beyond measure for the love and friendship you showed our dad.
He was predeceased by a sister, Judith Karpiak; and his beloved labs, Wonder and Sinbad.
Memorial Service - Due to the current health issues around the country and the large group limitations from the state, we felt it wise to reschedule the Memorial Service for a later date. We will announce the services when all these restrictions have subsided.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service (next to NBT Bank)527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500.
All memorial contributions may be made to the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020