Theodore C. (Ted) Remonda
Theodore C. (Ted) Remonda 1940 - 2020
ILION - Theodore C. (Ted) Remonda, 80, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.
Ted was born in Ilion on February 1, 1940, the son of the late Charles and Genevieve Ash Remonda and was a graduate of Ilion High School and MVCC. Ted served with the NY State Police and after his retirement he held various positions with the ARC, FEMA, Herkimer County Sheriff's Department and taught security courses at BOCES. On June 22, 1996, he was united in marriage with Patricia Palmer.
He is survived by his wife; a son and daughter-in-law, Todd C. and Ashley and their children, Dylan, Dallas and Creed, of Cape Coral, FL; and his stepchildren, Jason, Joshua and Chad Darrow, Gretchen Wilson and Megan Foote. He also leaves his step-grandchildren, Cameron, Lexi, Ricky, Jordan, Morgan, Connor, Kain, Lachlan and Ashton; and a special sister-in-law, Mary Palmer.
Funeral services will be on Friday (today), October 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM from the First Baptist Church, 555 Albany St., Little Falls, with Pastor Christopher Wintermute officiating. Friends may call at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Newport Cemetery at 10:00 AM on Saturday.
Friends are asked to consider memorials to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4977 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
