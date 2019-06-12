Theodus "Teddy" Riley 1927 - 2019

Longtime Resident of Little Falls, New York

LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Theodus "Teddy" Riley, a longtime resident of Little Falls, New York, passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at The Legacy House of Ocala, Florida. She was known as the "Walking Lady" of Little Falls.

She was born on December 5, 1927, in Little Falls, New York, a daughter of the late John and Marie (Morgan) Carrig. She attended local schools, particularly St. Mary's Academy. Her marriage to Charles L. "Chink" Riley took place on November 5, 1949, at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls, a loving union of over 65 years. The couple had lived for over thirty years in Florida and Mr. Riley passed away March 25, 2015. Teddy had last worked full time with Orlove Pharmaceutical of Hollywood, Florida in the Shipping Department. She also assisted in serving many friends at the Little Falls Elk's through the years with her sister, Therese and her brother-in-law, Stuart.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Zelinski and her husband, Robert, of Ocala, Florida; her grandchildren, Kit and Korin Zelinski; her siblings, Tom Carrig and David Carrig; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her son, David Riley; her twin sister, Therese Balderston; her sisters, Mary Lynch and Louise Schuyler; and brothers, John and Morgan Carrig.

Her funeral arrangements are with The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY; Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.

There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls, with a family gathering to follow at the Little Falls Elk's Lodge.

Those wishing are asked to consider donations in memory of Teddy to the Holy Family Parish, of Little Falls.

Published in Times Telegram from June 12 to June 13, 2019