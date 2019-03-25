|
Theresa Mary Wells 1934 - 2019
MOHAWK - Theresa Mary Wells, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
Theresa was born on May 1, 1934, in Malone, daughter of the late Allen and Gertrude Bissonnette Marlowe. She was raised in Malone, where she was educated in Malone Central School. On September 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Chellis E. Wells in the Notre Dame RC Church in Malone. They shared a loving and devoted union of 35 years until his passing on March 28, 1988.
Theresa's life centered on her home, her husband and children. To her family, the wonderful memories of home and those warm aromas of baking cakes and cookies will always be with them. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her many friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving are four sons, Wade Wells and his wife, Brenda, of Mohawk, Boyd Wells, Sr. and his wife, Doreen, of St. Johnsville, Derrick Wells, Sr., of Mohawk, David Wells, of Eureka, NC; four daughters, Charlene Wells, of Eureka, NC, Monna Phillips and her husband, William "Eddie", of Herkimer, Wendy Neff and her husband, Scott, of West Winfield, Brenda Hailston and her husband, Doug, of Mohawk; several brothers and sisters; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, Chellis, she was preceded in death by a son, Sidney Wells.
Calling hours for Mrs. Wells will be on Thursday from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street; Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after in the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place, later this spring, in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, town of Little Falls.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the American Breast Cancer Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019