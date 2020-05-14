Thomas "Cookie" Cook
Thomas "Cookie" Cook 1947 - 2020
Long Time Mohawk Resident
MOHAWK - Thomas "Cookie" Cook, age 73, of Warren Rd., Mohawk, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford.
He was born on April 27, 1947, in Ilion, the son of Douglas and Margaret (Hopkins) Cook. Tom graduated from Mohawk High School in 1965. He was married to Nancy Lewis on May 11, 1979. Tom installed and repaired switching equipment at Northern Telecom for 14 years. He was employed at MDS, Herkimer, for 18 years. Mr. Cook was a 39 year member of the Sons of the American Legion, Mohawk.
Surviving family members include his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Colleen Thomas and her husband, Nathien, of Mohawk; his son, Joshua Cook, of Mohawk; his grandchildren, Gavin and Ian Thomas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Tim Cook.
Tom's services will be held at a later date due to current state regulations.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Thomas "Cookie" or add to his online memorial may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Sons of the American Legion (to help veterans), 43 W. Main St., Mohawk, NY 13407.
Tom's service arrangements and supervision are entrusted to his family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, 102 West St., Ilion (315-895-7722).



Published in Times Telegram from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
