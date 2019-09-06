|
Thomas D. O'Connell 1932 - 2019
HERKIMER - Mr. Thomas D. O'Connell, age 87, of Park Avenue, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Utica, New York. He was blessed to embrace the comfort of his loving family always at his side.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 2, 1932, Tom was the son of the late Robert and Estella (Helmig) O'Connell, Sr. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton, Ohio and furthered his education at the University of Dayton where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He participated with the ROTC, then became a lieutenant in the United States Army and taught basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Tom entered the workplace working for Remington Rand, later transferring to Library Bureau, in Herkimer, New York, where he spent his 40 plus year career furnishing libraries and climbing the ladder to National Sales Manager. Tom took great pride in his work career and was so very passionate about his profession.
A family man in every sense of the word, Tom began this wonderful journey of his life when he was united in marriage with Jean Adams, on July 31, 1967, at St. Francis de Sales Church, in Herkimer. Tom was a devoted husband, a close brother and friend and a proud "Pa" who cherished his kids and grandchildren. He was involved in their lives and they all held a very tight family bond. He and his wife Jean recently celebrated 52 loving years of marriage together. Tom always exhibited an utmost belief in God and was a faithful and faith-filled parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church. We also would fondly make a very special remembrance that he was a proud Daytonian and a true Irishman, through and through!
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; one son and daughter-in-law, Terry (Danna) O'Connell, of Saratoga; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl (Michael) Jory, of Herkimer and Julie (Thomas) Basel, of Poland, New York; Pa's four grandchildren, Chelsea and Emily Jory and Leah and Ryan Basel; one sister, Carol O'Connell, of Miamisburg, Ohio; a very special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy (John) Higgins, who have always been there for us; a sister-in-law, Joyce Adams; a brother-in-law, Ted Adams; a brother-in-law, John Adams; a sister-in-law, Adele O'Connell; lifelong friends, John (Letty) Angerer, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr. and Estella; his brother, Robert, Jr.; and his sisters, Sr. Sheila Marie, Virginia, Lucille and Janet.
Tom O'Connell's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Church, North Bellinger Street, in Herkimer, New York, with Father Mark Cunningham, officiating. Interment will take place immediately after the Mass, at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
The family will be present for calling hours at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, in Herkimer, New York, on Monday, September 9, 2019, from the times of 4 until 6 PM.
Those who desire to remember Tom in a very special way are invited to consider a donation in his memory to St. Francis de Sales Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Tom's family is deeply grateful for the 4th floor doctors, nurses and staff of the St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Also, we are most grateful as well to Father Mark Cunningham for his comforting way and his pastoral care and guidance as he walked with us during this most difficult time.
We have planned all funeral arrangements with Funeral Directors, Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 866-1011, North Washington Street location.
An online memorial has been established at www.eneafamily.com for those who wish to visit.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019