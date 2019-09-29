|
Thomas E. Brown 1947 - 2019
MOHAWK - Mr. Thomas E. Brown, age 72, of 29 Marshall Avenue, Mohawk, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 27, 2019, in the privacy of his home.
He was born on August 15, 1947, in Herkimer, New York, son of the late Lester A., Sr. and Betty (Cunningham) Brown. He received his education in schools in Mohawk, graduating with the Class of 1965. Tom worked with PAR Tech in New Hartford, New York, as a Senior Electronic Technician for 32 years, retiring in January of 2015. Tom joined in a blessed union of marriage with Gloria J. Quirion, on April 18, 1970, at Blessed Sacrament Church, in Mohawk. They were approaching their 42nd wedding anniversary and together supported a beautiful family, Gloria having passed away on March 22, 2012.
Thomas Brown served our country with the United States Air Force for 21 years. He attended Blessed Sacrament Church through the years and was a Herkimer Knights of Columbus, 3rd & 4th Degree. He was a past secretary of the Mohawk Fire Department, a twenty plus year association with the department, a past member from 1991 until 2008. He was affiliated with the Boy Scouts for many years and a member of the American Legion Post, Utica. He was very enthusiastic when golfing and bowling.
Tom leaves behind his beloved family: children, Virginia Marie Davis and her husband, Joshua and Michael Brown and his wife, Donna; his brother, Les Brown, Jr.; two grandchildren, Joshua and Matthew Brown; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Brown; and his sister, Donna Brown.
Family and friends are invited to attend an afternoon of calling hours and reflection which will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer. The afternoon will conclude with a funeral prayer service at the funeral home at 4 p.m., with Sister Mary Jo Tallman, officiating.
The Mohawk Fire Department will gather for a ritual service at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday and the Knights of Columbus and American Legion are invited to attend calling hours as well at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mohawk Fire Department. Envelopes will be set aside at the funeral home for this purpose.
All arrangements were secured through the years with Funeral Directors Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
To visit Tom's online memorial page please visit www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019