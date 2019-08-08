|
|
Thomas G. Bergstrom 1932 - 2019
TOWN OF OHIO – Thomas G. Bergstrom, 87, of Atwood Lake Road, died on August 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Born on February 22, 1932, in Tarrytown, Thomas was the only child of the late Bruno and Irja (Karinkanta) Bergstrom. He enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1951, served oversees during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954 at the rank of sergeant. On July 7, 1959, Tom was united in marriage with the former Eleanor Mulholland in Long Island. He owned and operated Phoenix Plastics in Queens, prior to moving to the Town of Ohio in 1983. Eleanor preceded him in death on March 20, 2016.
Survivors include three children, Linda (Charles) Warnke, of Hawley, PA, Steven Bergstrom, of the Town of Ohio and Thomas C. Bergstrom, of Frankfort; and five grandchildren, Charlie, Lorraine, John, Stephanie and Steve.
The family will commemorate his life privately and there are no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019