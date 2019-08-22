|
Thomas J. Carrig 1926 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Thomas J. Carrig, 93, of E. Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence with his loving family at his side and the support of Hospice.
He was born on June 29, 1926, in Little Falls, the son of the late John and Marie (Morgan) Carrig. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School.
He cherished his marriage and was devoted to his wife of 68 years, the former Theresa Brin. They were married at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls on July 9, 1949. Mrs. Carrig predeceased him on April 14, 2018.
Tom was employed for many years as a machinist for the former Chicago Pneumatic, Corp., Utica.
He is survived by his brother, David; beloved daughter, Joan Carrig, of New York City; beloved sons, Blaise Carrig and wife, Leslie, of Colorado, Ken Carrig and wife, Lisa, of North Carolina, Thomas Carrig and wife, Carol, of South Carolina and Toby Carrig, of Missouri. There are eight wonderful grandchildren: Nathan Carrig, Patrick Carrig, Kaitlin Carrig, Emily Carrig, Morgan Carrig, Avery Carrig, Colin Carrig and Christina Carrig; and one great-granddaughter, Nia Carrig; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Morgan Carrig; and his sisters, Therese Balderston, Mary Lynch, Louise Schuyler and Theodus Riley.
Tom most enjoyed spending time with family, golfing with his Wednesday buddies and the famous "Happy Hours" on the Carrig porch on Moreland St. He was a lifelong Democrat and a passionate believer in the value of the working class.
The family thanks the many people who supported their father in this last year, especially Robyn Safford and Bart Carrig, Barb Carrig and Dan Lynch.
A private family graveside service will take place at Church Street Cemetery, Little Falls.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY.
The family will honor Tom's memory at a memorial gathering to be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Little Falls Elks Lodge, 60 N. Ann St., Little Falls, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413-9954.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019