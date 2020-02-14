|
Thomas J. Hart 1949 - 2020
ILION – Mr. Thomas J. Hart, age 70, a lifelong Ilion resident, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, February 14, 2020 in the privacy and comfort of his home.
Born on November 27, 1949, Thomas was the son of the late Francis and Jean (Downs) Hart. He was raised and educated locally, graduating from Ilion High School.
Thomas received his call to duty on August 12, 1969 when he enlisted with the United States Navy. He proudly served his country as an Aviation Structural Mechanic until his honorable discharge on August 12, 1973.
On November 26, 1983, Thomas was wed to the former Nancy (Quesnel) Dowley and together they've shared in over 36 years of a loving and devoted union.
Thomas' working years began with tenures at both MDS and with the Ilion Light Department. His career, however, was spent mainly with United States Post Office, retiring as a Clerk out of the Ilion branch.
Thomas was a longtime member of the Ilion Knights of Columbus, as well as a parishioner of Annunciation Church. His friendly, upbeat and kind demeanor will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his stepsons, Randy Dawley and companion, Shari Hysack, of Little Falls, Kent Dawley and wife, Debbie, of Little Falls and Mark Dawley, of Miami Beach, FL; his sister, Patricia Trimboli and husband, Frank, of Ilion; his five step-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Darryl Piper, Richard Brant, Robert Rowan, Carol Simpson and Gene Simpson.
Besides his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Hamilton; and his stepson, Scott Dowley.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Thomas' funeral service will commence on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m., at Annunciation Church, Ilion, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Spring interment will take place in the Entwistle Family Cemetery.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Thomas' final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020