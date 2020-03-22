|
|
Thomas Price Stark, Jr. 1945 - 2020
ILION/FLORIDA - Thomas Price Stark, Jr., 74, formerly of Ilion, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at The Oak's Rehabilitation Center, Avon Park, FL.
Tom was born on June 17, 1945, in Utica the son of Thomas and Pauline (Grenon) Stark. Tom was a 1963 graduate of Ilion High School. He was employed by New York State at the Albany Campus for his entire career. After his retirement, he and his wife, Evelyn (Ellie), moved to Sebring, FL to enjoy the warmth and sunshine.
Tom is survived by his mother, Pauline MacDonald, of Thendara and Mohawk; a sister, Kathy and her husband, Lee Welch, of Ilion; his nieces, Karen (Louie) Sportello and Julie (Patrick) Marshall; and his nephew, Daniel (Melanie) Welch and their children. Tom was predeceased by his wife, Ellie; and his father, Thomas P. Stark.
In keeping with Tom's wishes, there will not be any public services.
Local arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020