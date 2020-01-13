|
|
Thomas Puskarenko 1927 - 2020
JORDANVILLE - Thomas Puskarenko, age 92, of Jordanville, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 11, 2020.
He was born on December 7, 1927, in Herkimer, son of the late Andrew and Justina Puskarenko. Thomas graduated from VanHornesville High School with the Class of 1946.
On April 17, 1948, he was united in marriage with Pauline (Couse) Puskarenko in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fort Plain. They shared a devoted union of 62 years until her passing on July 3, 2010. They had made their home in Jordanville since 1948.
Thomas worked for the Owen D. Young Central School District. He was a bus driver there and was well known by all of the students, teachers and staff at the school district.
He and his wife were instrumental in starting a Senior Group in Springfield Center. Tom was the Town Justice for the Town of Stark and served as Town Councilman for various years. Being in public service to his surrounding community was very important to him.
Surviving Thomas are two sons, Paul Puskarenko and Peter Puskarenko, both of Jordanville; son-in-law, Clifford Gardner, of Colorado Springs, CO; seven grandchildren, Sarah Puskarenko, of Utica, Benjamin Gardner, of Seattle, WA, Seth Puskarenko, of CT, Adam Gardner, of CO and Rebecca Gardner, of Colorado Springs, CO, Selena Meehl, of Chandler, AZ, Rhyan Rluhr, of Scottsdale, AZ; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Gardner; a sister, Helen Piscione; and three brothers, Alexander Parks, John and Michael Puskarenko.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Theresa Gresczek. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the VanHornesville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 6, Van Hornesville, NY 13475 or the , 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020