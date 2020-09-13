Tiffany Ann Decker 1986 - 2020

HERKIMER - Tiffany Ann Decker, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in her home.

She was born on September 14, 1986, in Poughkeepsie, daughter of Raymond Donald, Jr. and Adele Francine Richards Brod. Tiffany was raised in Poughkeepsie and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School. She furthered her education at Saint Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Utica and had worked there as Registered Nurse. She married her husband Wayne Decker, Jr., in Kingston. To all who knew her she was a caring, loving and hopeful person, who was happiest when she was working at nursing in the hospital and being with her many friends and family, especially her cherished children. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne, Jr.; two sons, Aiden Decker and Asher Decker; one daughter, Adeline Decker; her mother, Adele F. Brod; two brothers, Darren Michael Brod, of Albany and Raymond James Brod, of CT; maternal grandmother, Angela Richards, of Van Hornesville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, Raymond D. Brod, Jr.

A funeral service for Mrs. Decker will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street; Herkimer. The Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor of St. Francis deSales Church, will officiate. The wearing of face masks is required and social distancing must be maintained.



