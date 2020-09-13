1/1
Tiffany Ann Decker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tiffany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tiffany Ann Decker 1986 - 2020
HERKIMER - Tiffany Ann Decker, age 33, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in her home.
She was born on September 14, 1986, in Poughkeepsie, daughter of Raymond Donald, Jr. and Adele Francine Richards Brod. Tiffany was raised in Poughkeepsie and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School. She furthered her education at Saint Elizabeth's School of Nursing in Utica and had worked there as Registered Nurse. She married her husband Wayne Decker, Jr., in Kingston. To all who knew her she was a caring, loving and hopeful person, who was happiest when she was working at nursing in the hospital and being with her many friends and family, especially her cherished children. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne, Jr.; two sons, Aiden Decker and Asher Decker; one daughter, Adeline Decker; her mother, Adele F. Brod; two brothers, Darren Michael Brod, of Albany and Raymond James Brod, of CT; maternal grandmother, Angela Richards, of Van Hornesville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, Raymond D. Brod, Jr.
A funeral service for Mrs. Decker will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street; Herkimer. The Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor of St. Francis deSales Church, will officiate. The wearing of face masks is required and social distancing must be maintained.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenner Funeral Home - Herkimer
115 Court Street
Herkimer, NY 13350
315-866-4590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fenner Funeral Home - Herkimer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved