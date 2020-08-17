1/1
Timothy C. Forbes
Timothy C. Forbes 1950 - 2020
MOHAWK - Mr. Timothy C. Forbes, age 70, passed away suddenly at his home, on Sunday morning, August 16, 2020.
He was born in Rome, NY, on August 1, 1950, a son of the late Charles and Carrie (Percival) Forbes. He graduated in 1968 from Camden High School and then moved to Mohawk to work with his father at his gas station in Herkimer, NY. He started working as the Transportation Supervisor at Mohawk Central School in 1983. He retired from that position in 2006 but continued as Athletic Department Scheduler until 2009. He was the baseball coach in Mohawk starting in 1988. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church, Herkimer.
Tim was one of the original organizers of the State Baseball Tournament in this area with Tony Sisti from 1983 - 2004. He continued as the Section III Class C Baseball Chairman until 2014. He loved the Boston Red Sox and was able to go to the World Series in 2013.
He was married to and leaves behind his beloved wife, Cheryl (Godlewski); and daughter, Brianna and Adam Silverstein; and twin grandsons, Ethan and Parker Silverstein. He also leaves his sisters, Bonnie Reed and Nancy and Dennis Baker; his brothers, Dan and Susan Forbes and Riley (Skip) and Ann Baker; brother-in-law, Ed Godlewski; his beloved godmother, Jane Godlewski; his godson, Joseph C. Godlewski; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Shirley Forbes; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 9:15 AM, at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort) and at 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Church, North Bellinger Street, Herkimer, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by Rev. Mark Cunningham, Pastor. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at the funeral home from 4 until 7 PM and everyone is invited to attend the funeral services on Thursday. If you plan to attend calling hours or services, a mask will be required.
Those wishing to remember Tim in a special way are asked to consider a donation in his memory to St. Francis de Sales Church, 219 Bellinger Street, Herkimer, NY 13350.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to MOVAC, Mohawk Police and Fire Departments and Officer Santiago of the Police Department.
Arrangements are with Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 894-8000.
An online note of sympathy may be offered by visiting www.eneafamily.com.



Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
Dear Brianna, So sorry to hear about your dad. Our sincere condolences at this difficult time. Love, Don and Joyce Sawyer
Joyce Sawyer
