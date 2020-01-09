|
|
Timothy D. "Nimmer" Regan 1959 - 2020
Affectionately known by all as "Nimmer"
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Timothy D. "Nimmer" Regan, of Little Falls, passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020.
He was born on July 19, 1959 in Little Falls, NY, a son of the late James H. and Mary L. (Dorcy) Regan. Tim was a proud alumnus of St. Mary's Academy and a member of the Little Falls High School Class of 1977. Tim worked at various places in his lifetime, including Colortyme in Rome, NY and most recently, LaSalle Labs in Little Falls. He enjoyed fishing, sports, concerts and generally enjoyed life to the fullest, but he enjoyed nothing more so than the time he shared with his son, Timothy James Regan (T.J.).
As a youth playing CYO basketball, Tim will always be remembered by both his friends and competitors as an unbelievably skilled basketball player who could shoot the lights out and dribble circles around the best of defenders. While off the court, in those days, he loved doing his favorite trick (one of many), spinning the basketball on his fingers behind his head while switching fingers and hands.
Tim was very proud of his Irish heritage, always had a big smile or wave and of course a loud (actually very loud) shout out to his many friends. Over the years, Tim's outgoing and big-hearted personality enabled him to establish hundreds of friends across every generation, social class, gender and race; if you met him, you wanted to be his friend and he wanted to be yours.
Tim's survivors include his son, Timothy James Regan and his mother, Lyn; his brothers, James T. Regan and wife, Geraldine, of Cicero, NY, William M. Regan and fiancé, Angela, of Lawrenceville, PA, Patrick E. Regan and wife, Penny, of Newark, DE, Daniel R. Regan, of Arlington, TX and Martin R. Regan and wife, Melinda, of Little Falls; several cherished nieces and nephews, all of which were dear to his heart; many cousins; and his two aunts, Marion Regan and Carol McDonough. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Dennis G. Regan and infant, Francis J. Regan; many aunts and uncles and friends.
The Regan family would like to thank the Little Falls Police and Fire Departments, Chief Parese and the other departments and first responders that were called in to assist. A special thank you to Mayor Mark Blask, Police Chief Ron Petrie and Coroner Vincent Enea, all friends and true professionals.
There are no calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Nimmer's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January, 11, 2020 from Holy Family Parish, corner of E. Main and John Sts., Little Falls, with the Rev. Terence Healy, officiating, assisted by Deacon James Bower and the Resurrection Committee. Spring burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, town of Herkimer.
Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (town of Manheim), Little Falls, 315-508-5131, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
In memory of Timothy D. Regan, kindly consider memorial offerings to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020