Timothy R. Panko 1943 - 2019
GREEN VALLEY, AZ - Timothy R. Panko, age 76, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2019 in his Green Valley, AZ, home.
He was born in Herkimer, NY, on March 2, 1943, residing most of his life in Upstate NY, where he loved nature, fishing, gardening and camping. He graduated from Mohawk Central in 1962, now Gregory B. Jarvis High School (named after the astronaut with whom he graduated). In 1957, a member of Paine's Hollow Methodist Church, Tim publically confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour - a guarded sensitive soul who never swore, he was respectful of others, his humor addicting, patience in teaching others admirable and always ready to help when he could.
In July 1998, after 35 years, Tim retired from Remington Arms as a senior custom gunsmith first class, where he proudly made guns for dignitaries such as General Schwarzkopf, Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Hank Williams, Jr., (to name a few) and bragging rights as the centerfold in a Parker Gun brochure. Tim was proud to be a paid fireman for the company, a responsibility he did not take lightly.
After retirement, he was able to enjoy his love for cooking in a Newport steakhouse, Marcy Moose Club and Nichols Country Diner in Salisbury, NY. Tim enjoyed the comradery with memberships such as Ilion Elks Club, a life member of Herkimer Co. Marine Corp., Tucson Moose, Herkimer Polish Club, Utica Eagles, Green Valley American Legion Post 66, Tucson VFW, Gold Prospectors of America, NRA, part of local UMWA 717, as well as Journeyman with his father in 1962 and reminiscing playing baseball, in his earlier years, for Bonds Field in Richfield Springs. Not to mention, judging his favorite food, "hamburgers," at the Fairfield Field Days competition.
On April 10, 1981, he began his 38-year marriage with Carolyn J. Woodward and built his dream home on 141 acres in Norway, NY. Sadly, with aging, the couple relocated to sunny Arizona in 2017 so they could be closer to both families. Previously deceased by his parents, Rudy Panko and Ida Panko-Cross; father-in-law, Francis Woodward, of Cedarville, NY, he leaves behind his wife, Carolyn J. Panko; one daughter from a previous marriage, Lori Lee Panko-Elthorp and husband, Terry Elthorp (Pahrump, NV); two granddaughters; one grandson; and five great-grandchildren; sister- and brothers-in-law, Cynthia and Richard Webb, Kenneth and Susan Woodward (all in Green Valley, AZ); brother, Thomas (wife Sherry); sister, Linda Brink (husband Ron), both in Mohawk, NY; and his inseparable close friend, Fran Madore, of Ilion, NY. He will be forever missed by not only his furry babies at home, Pepe le Pew and SuzyQ; several nieces and nephews, Candace, Brandon, Beth, Rick, Cole, Tanner, Tommy, Bobby and Donna, with whom he created many heartfelt memories; as well as many cousins of both Panko and Woodward families, one recent reconnection being with Chuck (wife Mariles) Panko, Frankfort, NY.
A Celebration of Life is dedicated to his online FaceBook Page, Timothy R. Panko, where family encourage all to post memories and pictures to build a legacy for Tim's family to cherish.
Please, in lieu of flowers, Tim would have preferred donations to your "local" veterans associations, animal shelters or Down Syndrome (use Amazon Smile) in honor of nephew, Maximilian.
Note from his wife, Carol: I always felt the greatest gift I gave to my family was their Uncle Tim and his friendship with those we met.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020