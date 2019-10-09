Home

Timothy W. Riesel

Timothy W. Riesel Obituary
Timothy W. Riesel 1950 - 2019
HERKIMER - Timothy Wayne Riesel, age 68, passed on October 8, 2019.
As a lifelong area resident, he was last employed as a Campus Safety Officer at Herkimer County Community College for 30 years.
Surviving are his loving and devoted companion, Debora Brunner and her son, Wayne; a son, Timothy J. Riesel, of Herkimer; three daughters, L'Annette Blum and husband, Mark, of Ilion, Lisa Houle and husband, Paul, of Apalachin and Leslie Stone, of Canastota; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will take place on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow, at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
