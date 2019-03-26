Tyler Michael Hunt 1982 - 2019

ILION - Tyler Michael Hunt, age 37, of Ilion, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday morning, March 24, 2019.

Born on March 16, 1982 in Herkimer, NY, Tyler is the son of Daureen (Rourke) Hunt and the late Edward J. Hunt. He received his education in Richfield Springs schools.

He served in the United States Army as a COMSEC repair technician from 2013-2015 as part of the 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment based out of Fort Riley, Kansas. He graduated from the Ordinance Corps at Fort Gordon,

Georgia.

Tyler had many hobbies, including repairing and building radios and collecting comics and guns. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved daughters. His wife, Erica, and daughters, Alyssa and Alaina, were his pride and joy.

He was a devoted husband to Erica L. (Garbera) Hunt; a loving father to his daughters, Alyssa and Alaina Hunt; son of Daureen (Rourke) Hunt; and a cherished sibling to Edward and Barb Hunt, Kim and Robert Pryor, Melissa

Morgan, Joe and Amy Hunt, Tracy and Joe Sheffler, Matthew Hunt, David and Deverie Hunt, Cody and Alison Hunt, Ashlee Hunt and Andrew Ward, Kevin Hunt, and Dustin and Christina Hunt. He also leaves his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Suzanne and Daniel Garbera; as well as many surviving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by his father, Edward J. Hunt.

The family will be present at calling hours to receive those dear to them on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort).

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, beginning with a Prayer Service for family at 8:45 AM, at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of the Annunciation, West Street, Ilion, officiated by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Spring interment will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, North Ilion.

Please consider a donation, in memory of Tyler, to the Ilion Ambulance Committee, 1 Central Avenue, Ilion, New York 13357. Envelopes are available at the funeral home for this purpose. We are very appreciative of the Ilion Ambulance and their valiant efforts and for being there for Tyler at his time of need.

Arrangements have been planned with The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea, Martin L. Ciaccia and Donald J. Applegate, Funeral Directors (315-894-8000).

An online memorial page in honor of Tyler Michael Hunt has been established at www.eneafamily.com. Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019