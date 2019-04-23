|
Valerie A. Spraker 1947 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Valerie A. Spraker, 71, Argonne Place, Little Falls, was called to Heaven on April 16, 2019 at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, where she was undergoing a clinical cancer trial. Valerie courageously fought a rare form of cancer for over 37 years.
Valerie was born, August 10, 1947, in Hornell, NY, the daughter of Thomas W. and Mary S. Crosby. Valerie was a registered nurse and had a love of caring for others. She was an avid gardener, loved to snowmobile, cook, travel and spend time with her family. Valerie was also a devoted member of Emmanuel Bible Church in Mohawk.
She is survived by her husband of seventeen years, Donald Spraker; her children, Michael (Christina) Juliano, Krista Juliano, Lindsey (Michael) Lamb and Wendy Prybycien. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; four sisters, Kathleen Bulluck, Susan Hornby and Kimberly Dewan; a brother, Thomas Crosby, II; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Emmanuel Bible Church, 54 West Main St., Mohawk.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Cancer Institute at https://www.roswellpark.org/giving/donate.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019