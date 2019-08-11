|
|
Vance J. Richards 1931 - 2019
VAN HORNESVILLE- Vance James Richards, age 87, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, in his home.
Vance was born on November 12, 1931, in Livermore, ME, son of the late Vance David and Frances Bean Richards. He was raised in the state of Maine, where he was a graduate of Augusta High School. He furthered his education, receiving his Associate's degree from MVIT. A Korean War veteran, he enlisted in the US Army in 1949 and served until 1953 when he received his honorable discharge. On November 20, 1954, he was united in marriage to Angela Di Giambattista in Saint Joseph's RC Church, Little Falls. They have made their home in Van Hornesville since 1993. Mr. Richards was employed as an Equipment Service Engineer with International Business Machine Company in Poughkeepsie. He retired in 1991 after thirty-five years of dedicated service. Mr. Richards had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Holy Family RC Church in Little Falls.
He had a strong sense of community, volunteering at the Van Hornesville/Jordanville Food Bank and the Glimmerglass Festival. In addition, he was a member of the Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival and the Spring-Star Leatherstocking Seniors. In his leisure time, he enjoyed being a Ham Radio operator and riding his bicycle.
To those who knew him, they will always remember a caring, pleasant and helpful man. He could always be counted on to lend a hand while looking for nothing in return. Vance will be greatly missed by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of sixty-four years, Angela; four sons, Mark J. Richards and wife, Petra, of Denver, CO, Frank R. Richards, of Lakewood, CO, Vance J. Richards, Jr., and wife, Christi, of Scottsdale, AZ, and David Richards, of San Diego, CA; two daughters, Kim Hanson and husband, Robert, of Staatsburg, NY, and Adele Brod, of Herkimer; one brother, Sherwood Richards and wife, Dawn, of Farmington, ME; a sister, Joyce Parker, of Yarmouth, ME; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Family RC Church, Little Falls, with the Reverend Terence Healy and Deacon James Bower officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Arrangements by J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019