|
|
Vernon C. Estey, Sr. 1926 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Vernon C. Estey, Sr., 93, of Porteus Street, Little Falls, NY, passed away on Monday morning, January 13, 2020, at Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Little Falls, NY. His family was by his side and they would like to thank the Alpine for their care.
He was born on August 10, 1926, in Little Falls, NY, a son of the late George and Mae (Hadcock) Estey. He was educated in local schools. Vernon lived in the Little Falls area his whole life. He was of the Catholic faith, a dedicated member of the Holy Family Parish and the church Men's Club. He was also an usher. His marriage to his sweetheart, Claire A. LeGrand, took place on August 13, 1949, in Little Falls, NY, a blessed union of nearly 70 years. Claire passed away on March 26, 2019 and Vern missed her so much. For many years, Vernon worked with Little Falls City School System as a custodian.
Survivors include his beloved family: children, Vernon, Jr. (Teresa), Robert, Sheila Pierce (Gary) and Patricia Hilligas (Eric), all of Little Falls and Timothy (Gail), of Oppenheim; his sister-in-law, Betty Foster, of Ilion; a special ex daughter-in-law, Rebecca Edick Estey; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, George and Francis Estey and Virginia Karla; and also an infant sister.
