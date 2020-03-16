|
Veronica I. Richards 1927 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Veronica I. Richards, 92, of Snells Bush Road, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Alpine Nursing Home in Little Falls.
Born on May 13, 1927, in Middleville, she was the daughter of Arthur Lynch and Estella Mower Lynch. She attended Middleville and St. Johnsville schools and was a lifetime area resident.
Mrs. Richards was co-owner and operator of Richards Dairy Farm on Snells Bush Road in Little Falls, retiring after 51 years in 1995. She also worked for Daniel Greens. She cleaned and wallpapered homes for many people throughout the valley.
She enjoyed crocheting and helping with the animals on the farm. She will be greatly missed by her faithful K-9 companion, Oreo.
On August 29, 1944, in Middleville, Veronica was married to Howard E. Richards, Sr. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2009.
She was predeceased by her son, Gary Richards; daughter, Darlene Richards; granddaughter; Eliza Richards; brothers, Leon Lynch, Floyd Lynch, Leslie Lynch, Thomas Lynch, Raymond Lynch and Clyde Lynch; and sisters, Hazel Moody, Ceclia Warmuth, Edith Bates and Beulah Saltsman.
Mrs. Richards is survived by her five sons, Howard E. Richards, Jr. and Gloria, of Inghams Mills, Donald Richards, of Little Falls, Lynn Richards and Nancy, of Little Falls, Arthur Richards, of Little Falls, Kevin Richards and Lucinda, of Little Falls; brother-in-law, Harris Richards, of St. Johnsville; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A public graveside service will take place in Rural Park Cemetery at a later date and will be announced for all to attend.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020