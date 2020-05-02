Victor James (Vic) Zecca 1945 - 2020

Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather & Friend To All

DELRAY BEACH, FL - Victor James Zecca (Vic), age 74, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on April 23, 2020 from COVID-19 complications. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Vic was born in Brooklyn, NY, on August 10, 1945, to James Zecca and Concietta Zecca (nee Manzione). He graduated from John Jay High School in 1963. Vic was a Vietnam War and Desert Storm veteran. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 1,1963 until September 30, 1969. On November 18, 1981, he joined the Army National Guard and served until he retired from the military on March 17,1995.

Victor was married to Barbara Lois Scala on May 2, 1965 and they raised four sons together. He worked at Remington Arms in Ilion, for 22 years as a machinist. Vic enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tennis and helping out at local soup kitchens and was an avid fisherman. Vic always had a smile on his face and his beloved dog, Dogi, at his side. He was a patient, generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. His big hugs, listening ear, enthusiastic spirit and many acts of kindness to others will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Vic is survived by his wife, Barbara; their four sons, Robert (Cora), Christopher (Christine), Anthony (Paula) and Daniel (Vicki); and their grandchildren, Ethan, Rachele, Mitchell (Mary Ann), Victor, Kayli (Brennan), Tori, Shelby (Mitch), Cameron and Dominic. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank and James (Karen) Zecca, his sister, Adele (Joe) Pacello; and brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Donna Scala; as well as nephews, Michael (Annie), Joseph (Solsi) and James (Cesar) Pacello; nieces, Gina Kramer and Mande Zecca. Vic was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in law, August and Dorothy Scala; and his niece, Gina Scala.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Hickory Soup Kitchen. If you are recovered from COVID-19, please consider donating plasma to the American Red Cross or New York Blood Center in Vic's name.

The Zecca family wishes to thank the Delray Medical Center staff for all the amazing care that Vic received.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store