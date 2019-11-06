|
Vincent E. Elliott 1926 - 2019
NEWPORT – Vincent E. Elliott, 93, of North Fort Myers, FL, and formerly of West Street, Newport, died on November 5, 2019, at Little Falls Hospital.
Mr. Elliott was born on April 9, 1926, in Valley Field, Quebec, Canada, a son of the late Earl and Marion (Myers) Elliott. He graduated from high school in Montreal and enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1944. Vincent served as a paratrooper during WWII and was discharged in 1947 at the rank of corporal. On September 11, 1948, he was united in marriage with the former Olga M. Schadt at St. Agnes Church, Montreal. The couple moved to Newport in 1954, where Vincent worked as a Freight Agent for the New York Central Railroad for 20 years. With the decline of the railroad, he took a position with Remington Arms Company, where he worked for another 20 years until retirement in 1985. Olga preceded him in death on February 3, 2004.
Vincent wintered in Florida for over 25 years and spent summers with his children in Newport. He was an avid golfer in earlier years and excelled in shuffleboard leagues in FL. Mr. Elliott was a member of St. John's Church, Newport.
Survivors include a son, Edward Elliott and his wife, Cheryl, of Newport; a daughter, Cynthia Tracy and her husband, James Fiorentino, also of Newport; a brother-in-law, John Schadt, of Ontario, Canada; three grandchildren, Matthew Elliott, of Philadelphia, Greta Edwards, of Newport and Andrew (Kelly) Tracy, of Tampa, FL; and four great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Vincent Edwards and Brianna and Anderson Tracy. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Wayne P. Elliott; and three sisters and two brothers, all from Canada.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport, on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Mali officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Newport. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are prior to the funeral on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Elliott family extends their sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Little Falls Hospital, especially acknowledging Jennelle Rose.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Restoration Fund or Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019