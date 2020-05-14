Vincent N. Fiorentino 1930 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Vincent N. Fiorentino, age 90, of Willis Avenue, Herkimer, NY, passed on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, in Herkimer, NY.
He was born in Herkimer, on April 20, 1930, the son of the late Salvatore and Corsignano (Perrino) Fiorentino. He was raised and educated in Herkimer. He graduated from Herkimer High School with the Class of 1949. He served his country with the United States Army from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War as a staff sergeant. He worked for Bendix, Utica, as a machinist for 40 years, retiring in June of 1993. On October 19, 1963, he married the former Frances J. Aiello, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years.
Vince was gifted with wisdom and a loving nature. His children and grandchildren were the primary focus of his life. He loved working in his vegetable and flower garden. He was a member of the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, Herkimer.
Vince is survived by his beloved wife, Frances; two sons and his daughter-in-law, Sal, of Maryland and James and Nicole, of Georgia; his grandchildren, McKendry, Elyse and Tess, of Maryland and Madison and Ryan, of Georgia; his in-laws, Mary Fiorentino, of Utica and Mark and Victoria (Aiello) Duesler, of Mohawk; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore and Corsignano Fiorentino; his sisters, Ann DePalo, Nellie Patti and Grace Licari; his brothers, Michael and Joseph Fiorentino; and his in-laws, James and Lottie Aiello, Joseph DePalo, Sam Patti, Leonard Licari and Mildred Fiorentino.
We are planning funeral services convenient to the family this summer under the direction of the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY, with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, including full Military Honors.
Those wishing to remember Vince in a special way are asked to consider a donation in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, New York 13204. www.alz.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
An online memorial page has been established for Vince at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 14 to May 15, 2020.