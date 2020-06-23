Vincent Pawlyshyn 1934 - 2020

HERKIMER - Vincent Pawlyshyn, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2020 in his home.

He was born on August 2, 1934, in Herkimer, son of the late Myron and Catherine Wrublewski Pawlyshyn. A lifelong Herkimer resident, he graduated from Herkimer High School with the Class of 1953. For many years he worked as a machinist for the Chicago Pneumatic Company, Utica, retiring in 1995. Vince was a familiar face around Herkimer. People will never forget this caring and honest man. Any conversation with him was straight and to the point yet you always felt his warmth and friendship whenever you were with him. He will be sadly missed.

Surviving him are his devoted sister, Kathy Sakowski and her husband, Jerry, of Greenville, NC; a nephew, Jerry Sakowski, II and wife, Darlynn, of Greenville, NC; one niece, Dawn Browning and her husband, Doug, of Republic, MO; many great-nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law, Sharron, of Clinton; and a special friend, Melissa Verrill. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel Pawlyshyn, Nicholas Pawlyshyn and John.

A graveside funeral service will take place on Friday, June 26th, at 11:00 a.m. in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, town of Little Falls. Social distancing must be followed at the cemetery as per Governor's Executive Mandate. The Reverend Gerald Scott will officiate.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the New Life Church & Ministry Center, 337 Protection Avenue, Herkimer, NY 13350. Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.



