Vincenza "Vin" Terricola 1932 - 2019
ILION - Miss Vincenza "Vin" Terricola, age 86, a longtime Ilion resident and formerly of St. Johnsville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Born on September 17, 1932, Vincenza was the daughter of the late Guiseppe and Ausilia (Palladine) Terricola. She was raised and graduated from St. Johnsville schools. Later in life, she went on to further her studies at Maria College in Albany, earning an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts.
Vin spent her career with the New York State Insurance Department, working her way up to a position as Chief Clerk and retiring after over 30 years of loyal service to New York State.
As a woman of strong Catholic faith, Vin was a faithful parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation; attending daily mass, praying the rosary and living each day through Christ. Her family takes solace in knowing that she is now at peace with God and with those family members who went before her.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Darlene Terricola, of St. Johnsville; her brother-in-law, Walter Raffle; her sisters-in-law, Virginia Terricola and Livia "Lee" Terricola; many nieces and nephews, including Rae Raffle-Maxson and husband, Jeffrey and Rob Raffle and wife, Amy; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, David Maxson, Delaney Raffle, Katie Raffle and Luke Raffle. She also leaves many close friends, too numerous to mention, and her beloved feline companion, Frisky.
Besides her parents, Vincenza was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Raffle; and her brother, Roland Terricola.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Vincenza's funeral service will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Church of the Annunciation in Ilion, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation. Procession will follow to the St. Johnsville Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in the form of Masses to the Church of the Annunciation, 109 West Street, Ilion, NY 13357. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, Ilion, NY, Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019